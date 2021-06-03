Brokerages Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Target Price at $54.36

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.36.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 224,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 215,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,678. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.48. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.