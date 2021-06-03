Brokerages Set Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Target Price at $266.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ASHTY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of ASHTY stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.26. 40,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.47. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $117.07 and a fifty-two week high of $306.00.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

