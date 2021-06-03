Brokerages Set adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Target Price at €301.44

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €301.44 ($354.63).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADS. UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Get adidas alerts:

ADS stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading on Friday, reaching €298.50 ($351.18). The company had a trading volume of 290,081 shares. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €278.14.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.