Brokerages Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce sales of $398.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $482.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.10 million. Quidel posted sales of $201.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.40 million to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $108.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,936. Quidel has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01.

In related news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,205,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 15.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 137.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 273,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after acquiring an additional 157,813 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 45,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the first quarter worth about $310,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

