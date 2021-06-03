Brokerages Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $3.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $13.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $14.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.74. The company had a trading volume of 457,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,470,007. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

