Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Post $1.19 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $114.89 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $280,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,644,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $3,568,462. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.