Brokerages Expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce sales of $43.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $32.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $188.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $194.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $229.57 million, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $239.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $730,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,726 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $6,863,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.45. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

