Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report $120.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $142.49 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $40.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $533.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $563.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $742.46 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $791.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.64.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.80. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after buying an additional 1,332,999 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $64,045,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $54,854,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.