Brokerages Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $77.02. 1,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.04. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

