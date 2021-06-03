Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will report $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.52. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $158,130.75. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $41,909.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,110 shares in the company, valued at $615,397.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

