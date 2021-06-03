Brokerages Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to Announce $11.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to announce $11.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.91 to $12.00. Cable One reported earnings per share of $10.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $47.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.51 to $52.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $55.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.23 to $66.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

NYSE:CABO traded down $14.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,776.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,630. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,788.00. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

