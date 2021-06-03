Brokerages Anticipate AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AzurRx BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZRX opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

