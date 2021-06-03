Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post sales of $310,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the lowest is $290,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.54 million, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $330.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

