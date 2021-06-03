Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. Broadwind reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWEN. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

In other Broadwind news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,430 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWEN stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,773. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.06. The company has a market cap of $88.19 million, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

