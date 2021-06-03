Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.480-3.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.29 billion-$28.29 billion.

Shares of BRDCY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,487. Bridgestone has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.41.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRDCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

