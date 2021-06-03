Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $80,963.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,355 shares of company stock worth $9,240,952 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

