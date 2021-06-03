Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,355 shares of company stock worth $9,240,952. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.