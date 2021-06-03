BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,835 shares of company stock worth $5,687,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 59,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,467. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

