BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.
BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.
In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,835 shares of company stock worth $5,687,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
BWA traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,467. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.
BorgWarner Company Profile
BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.
