Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Decreased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 2.5% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $22,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,524. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

