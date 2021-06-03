Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Acquires 6,000 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,271,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,010,119.65.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,724.80.

On Wednesday, May 19th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,246.80.

On Wednesday, March 24th, George Frederick Fink bought 3,700 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,430.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,980.00.

On Friday, March 12th, George Frederick Fink bought 1,600 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,976.00.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$5.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$169.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$5.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.82.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

