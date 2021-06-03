BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 88,777 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

NYSE:AMX opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

