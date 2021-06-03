BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 27,048 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,048 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,486 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51,212.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 657,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after buying an additional 656,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,491,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,157,000 after buying an additional 586,011 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,874,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,407,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

EWG opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.86. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.