BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,725 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $65,841,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 23.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after buying an additional 1,131,636 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,438,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,389,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,119,000 after acquiring an additional 843,473 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,362,000 after acquiring an additional 593,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

