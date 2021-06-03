BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 80,183 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 4,659.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,183 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.44% of Ardagh Group worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Ardagh Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARD opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $463.70 million, a PE ratio of -130.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.35. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

