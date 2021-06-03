BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 6,543 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trex by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Trex by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $93.91 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.37.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. Trex’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

