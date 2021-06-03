BMO Capital Markets Downgrades TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to Market Perform

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a 52 week low of $30.99 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of TFI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

