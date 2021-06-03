Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

