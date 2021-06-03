Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 341 ($4.46), with a volume of 155797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344 ($4.49).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 17.36 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 302.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The company has a market capitalization of £278.29 million and a PE ratio of 23.09.

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

