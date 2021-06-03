Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00005690 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $100,528.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00081939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $386.38 or 0.01026244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.84 or 0.09526733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00051687 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 647,493 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

