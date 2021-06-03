Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 57,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,018,955 shares.The stock last traded at $32.34 and had previously closed at $32.03.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,962 shares of company stock valued at $124,868. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

