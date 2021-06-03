Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,176,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 729,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 73,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 435,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,962 shares of company stock valued at $124,868. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

