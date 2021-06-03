BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $27.49.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
