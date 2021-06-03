BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

