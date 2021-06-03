Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of BCX opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.22.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
