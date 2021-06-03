Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of BCX opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

