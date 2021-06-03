BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

MQY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. 150,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,999. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

