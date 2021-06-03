BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
MHD opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $17.44.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
