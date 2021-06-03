BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

MHD opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

