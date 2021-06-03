BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
BYM opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $16.79.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
