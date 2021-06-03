BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.80% of KB Home worth $633,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in KB Home by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 504,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KB Home by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,317,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,548,000 after acquiring an additional 346,444 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $45.87 on Thursday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

