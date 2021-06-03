BlackRock Inc. Purchases 762,474 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,474 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.50% of CIT Group worth $637,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 689.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,128,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,992,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,498,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIT Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

CIT Group stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,477.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.