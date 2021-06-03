BlackRock Inc. Has $653.34 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.17% of Southwest Gas worth $653,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $78.26.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.