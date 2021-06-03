BlackRock Inc. Has $645.54 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,321 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.64% of DaVita worth $645,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in DaVita by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.96. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

