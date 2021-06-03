BlackRock Inc. Has $623.98 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.18% of Synovus Financial worth $623,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,753,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

