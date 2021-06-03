BlackRock Inc. Has $623.98 Million Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 463,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Synovus Financial worth $623,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

