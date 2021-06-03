BlackRock Inc. Has $604.41 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,878,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,588 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Community Bank System worth $604,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.78.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In related news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

