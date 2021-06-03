BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.86% of Donaldson worth $649,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Donaldson by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750,072 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,972,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,582,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

