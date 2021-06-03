BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,084 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $589,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $61.95.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
