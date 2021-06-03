BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,084 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $589,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

