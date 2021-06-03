BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $595,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after acquiring an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.