BlackRock Inc. Buys 170,905 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.42% of Thor Industries worth $627,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,190 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,581,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries stock opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.06.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.