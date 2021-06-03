BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 305,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.43% of Alarm.com worth $663,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.57 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.34.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,423.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,474 shares of company stock worth $11,432,177. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

