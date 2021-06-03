BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 137.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of BME stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.51. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

