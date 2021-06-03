BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE EGF opened at $12.63 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.74.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

